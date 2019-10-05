Navratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, Saraswati and Lakshmi. It is a festival that is celebrated not only by Gujarati’s but observed by a large part of Hindu and North Indians. As we all know, the majority of people fast for 9 days during this festival. During Navratri, fasting invokes the power of Shakti and is the best way to detox your body. A lot of younger people does not believe that religious rituals and science go hand in hand in this time and age. However, to your surprise it does. Chef Kalia Murthy, Chef de Cuisine, Elior India tells you how to walk your way through healthy diet this Navratri

Fasting during this festival is said to be very important as at this time of the year, we witness a change in season and it is imperative to detoxify the body to increase the immunity levels. However, most of the people gorge on delicacies that are loaded with fats, high calories, salt, etc. and end up regretting weight gain despite fasting for 9 days. A healthy diet for 9 days will keep you fit regardless of the hectic schedules and the sedentary lives that most of us lead.

Going ayurvedic or traditional flours is the way to go. One can opt for Singhara ka Atta or Kuttu ka Atta as they are rich in protein. Foods like Sabudana have high-quality starch and carbohydrates; dishes like Sabudana Khichdi or Kheer can be made out of it. Fox Nuts/Phool Makhana is also a healthy option to be consumed during Navratri. Makhana Kheer is an amazing delicacy to prepare during this festivity.

Fruits like Apples, Mangoes, Water Melon, etc are exceptionally healthy to eat. Desserts like Fruit Chaat, Fruit Salads or healthy Fruit Juices work the best. One should always eat fruits that keep your body hydrated in a climate that’s frequently changing.

Also, one can opt for mouth-watering Kadhi’s, Moong Phali Kadhi, which is a healthy option to delve into. As rice is not consumed mostly during this festive season, one can switch to healthier options like barnyard millet (Samvat ke Chawal) and Kodo millet (Kodra). These healthy alternatives to rice are predominantly starchy and contain a low amount of carbohydrates, backed with the richness of B-complex vitamins. Various items with dairy products can be made like homemade curd, Raita, which can be utilised in making different types of Salads.

Preparing mouth-watering delicacies is a part of Indian culture and we have a plethora of food options that one can relish during festive occasions. The variety of sweets, spicy, tangy and sour dishes helps us experience the different flavours of the Indian culture. With a wide variety of healthy food options available, one can create a fusion with a touch of Indian tadka without compromising on festive essence. Health is an important factor in every food that we consume, so measuring the amount of food and having knowledge of it is great. This helps in balancing the calories and enjoying the festivity at the same time. Adopting a healthy diet improves quality and life and heart too in general. Eliminating unhealthy fatty meals and junk food reduces risk and nourishes. With the festivals kicking in one should always be mindful of the intake and ensure that the consumption is on a balanced scale.

