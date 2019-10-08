Walking around in Walkeshwar

Located at the southern tip of the city, surrounded by the sea on three sides, the Raj Bhavan in Malabar Hill has housed Governors for over 130 years. A Grade 1 heritage precinct spanning 50 acres, it comprises seven bungalows that date back to 1813: Jal Bhushan, Jal Laxan, Jal Chintan, Jal Vihar, Jal Sabhagriha, Jal Kiran and Jal Pujan. Open to the public, the location offers not just a glimpse into the world of bureaucracy — unlike any other official residence in the city — but also of a neighbourhood that is enveloped in history. For, only a few minutes away, one can find the ancient Banganga Tank, the origins of which can be traced to the 12th century. And now, a travel company will present a series of walks that let attendees discover both places in one go.

Aagam Shah

The Travel Tribes, a one-year-old company founded by Rishabh Jain and Aagam Shah, is organising three trails starting this Sunday. Each walk begins at the Raj Bhavan at 6 am and will be led by the Public Relations Officer (PRO). First, participants will be picked up in an electric car and taken to the convention centre, after which they will be taken to the Devi Temple where the deity’s identity is still not known.

Rishabh Jain

"We will also be just in time for visiting the sunrise point [which provides a majestic view of the Arabian Sea]. The PRO then takes the attendees into a small amphitheatre where they are served refreshments and are asked to give their feedback relating to Raj Bhavan. Sometimes, the Governor also sits in if he is present," Jain says. Post the visit to the plush complex, the walk will end with a trip to Banganga where the idea is not to just make people aware about the history of the place, but of its relation to the current context. As an architect, Jain states that it is one of the few locations in the city where a sense of community is present. "With most people living in flats today, there is little scope to know your neighbour. But even in an area with more skyscrapers coming up, you can still find row houses by the water tank where people still sit and talk with one another."

On October 13, November 3 and 10, 6 am onwards

At Raj Bhavan, Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill.

Email thetraveltribes@gmail.com

Cost Rs 450

