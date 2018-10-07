Walking Dead actor Scott Wilson dead

hollywood

Scott Wilson, a veteran actor with 50 years of credits, who most recently appeared in The Walking Dead, is no more

Scott Wilson

Actor Scott Wilson, a veteran actor with 50 years of credits, who most recently appeared in The Walking Dead, is no more. He died after a battle with cancer. He was 76.

His death was announced on Saturday on The Walking Dead official Twitter account, reports variety.com. Wilson played rural farmer Hershel Greene on the series. He was a regular on The Walking Dead from its inception in 2010 through 2014. His character helped the resistance led by star Andrew Lincoln in battling the show's walkers. The character lost a leg in season three and was killed off in season four.

News of Wilson's death came shortly after it was announced at The Walking Dead panel at New York Comic Con that Wilson would be among past cast members appearing in the show's ninth season, which debuts internationally on Sunday. Wilson had already filmed his scenes.

Wilson is survived by his wife, Heavenly, an artist and attorney.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever