Walking for change

Here's your chance to do your bit for those fighting against human trafficking. The Movement is an NGO, working in the field and now, they plan to take the cause to the next level by organising the second edition of Walk for Freedom to spread awareness about this social malaise.

ON: October 20, 6.30 am

AT: Bandra YMCA, Powai Lake, Juhu beach, Vasai YMCA cricket ground.

LOG ON TO: The Movement India page on Facebook; @themovementind on Instagram

