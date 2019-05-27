Wall collapse in Surat leaves one dead, one injured

national

The rescue workers arrived at the spot to assess the damage and to remove the debris from the spot

Surat: One person lost his life while another was injured on Monday after the wall of a house collapsed in Vesu area of Surat. The injured was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The rescue workers arrived at the spot to assess the damage and to remove the debris from the spot. This is the second tragic incident in a week from Surat, the earlier incident occurred when a blaze ripped through the coaching centre located in Takshashila Arcade in Surat's Sarthana area on Friday, killing as many as 20 people, mostly students, and injuring many others.

Several students were seen jumping off the building to escape the inferno on May 24. Some people were unable to escape and died on the spot. As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies were found. The fire was reportedly triggered by a short circuit.

Similarly, a 60-year-old labourer lost his life after he was trapped under the debris of a well which collapsed near Ganesh Nagar Kolar Vadi in Ambegaon. The police have identified the deceased as Kishan Dhami Gawade (60), a resident of Kolarbadi in Ambegoan, Pune. The local residents along with the police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot to rescue the man. "We were alerted about the incident and immediately rushed to the spot at around 9 pm. The debris was too huge to be dug out manually. Initially, we used a JCB, but to avoid any injuries to the victim, the jawans thus started digging and around 5 am, we found his body. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead." he added.

