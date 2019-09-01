Wall collapses after cylinder blast in Malad; 4 injured, 1 dead

mumbai

Four people were reported injured in a wall collapse at MHB Colony in Malwani, Malad at around 9 am on Sunday

One person died and four others sustained injuries after a wall of a chawl at MHB Colony in Mumbai's Malad collapsed following a cylinder explosion earlier on Sunday. According to the reports, the incident took place at around 9 am on Sunday when the chawl wall collapsed after a cylinder blast at MHB Colony, Gate No 8, Chawl No 91, next to Bharat Mata School, Malwani area in Malad. According to Dr. Nilesh, AMO Kandivali Shatabdi Hospital), four people have been reported injured.

Out of the four victims, two have been identified as Shital Kate (44) and Shiddhesh Gote (19) who are discharged. While Mamata Pawar (22), sustained 80 per cent burns and is in critical condition and Ashwini Jadhav (26) suffered 15 per cent burns but is stable. One woman identified as Manju Anand (60) who was feared trapped was rescued and rushed to Samanya Prashasan Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

