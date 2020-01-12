Wall of wishes for Rahul Dravid

Birthday messages poured in from all quarters for ex-cricket captain Rahul Dravid, also known as The Wall, as he turned 47 on Saturday. Here is what his cricketer friends and colleagues wrote on social media:

Sachin Tendulkar

@sachin_rt: "Happy Birthday Jammy! The way you batted always created huge jams for the bowlers. Have a great one my friend."

Virender Sehwag

@virendersehwag: "From my understanding, I thought grinding only happens in the kitchen in the Mixer Grinder, but Dravid taught one can grind on the cricket pitch as well. We had it All when we had the Wall !#HappyBirthday RahulDravid."

VVS Laxman

@VVSLaxman281: "Wishing my good friend Rahul Dravid a very special birthday and a wonderful year filled with love, happiness and prosperity."

Mohammad Kaif

@MohammadKaif: ""Inspiration. Role Model. Legend. Wishing the great man , Rahul Dravid a very happy birthday HappyBirthdayRahulDravid."

Ajinkya Rahane

@ajinkyarahane88: "My inspiration...Always looked up to him...Made my International debut alongside him...Always a guiding light and a role model to me...He's someone whom I truly treasure. Wish Rahul bhai a very happy birthday!"

Harbhajan Singh:

@harbhajan_singh: "Happy birthday #RahulDravid what a legend."

