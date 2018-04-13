Walmiki brothers help UK United clinch Willingdon rink hockey title

A combined effort by the Walmiki brothers, Yuvraj and Devinder saw Uncle's Kitchen United beat Mumbai Customs 5-2 to win the Men's Open final



UK Utd after winning the WCG-Victor D'Mello Memorial rink hockey

A combined effort by the Walmiki brothers, Yuvraj and Devinder saw Uncle's Kitchen United beat Mumbai Customs 5-2 to win the Men's Open final of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana 37th Victor D'Mello Memorial Trophy rink hockey tournament recently. Olympian Devinder notched up a hat-trick, while elder brother Yuvraj struck a brace as the Malad side reigned supreme. Jayesh Jadhav scored both goals for Customs. UK United received a cash prize of Rs 25,000, while Customs earned Rs 15,000.

Other Results: Women's final: C Rly 6 (S. Ranjeeta 3, Kavita Vidyarthi 2, Renuka Yadav) bt Freunds Red 5 (Ruqqaiya Shaikh 3, Madhavi Patil, Meenakshi Agarwal) via tie-breaker

