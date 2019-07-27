Waluscha De Sousa to co-host Nach Baliye 9 with Maniesh Paul

television

There were speculations of Maniesh hosting the show all by himself. Well, the air around it has been cleared and it's the pairing of Walsucha and Maniesh for Nach Baliye 9

Waluscha De Sousa shared this picture on her Instagram account.

It's known to all that Maniesh Paul is hosting the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. In a turn of events happening on the show, another hot news has come around. Bollywood actress Waluscha De Sousa will be co-hosting the show with Maniesh. He will be introducing her to the audience through a scintillating tease performance on the show. Talking about Waluscha, she rose to fame with Shah Rukh Khan's film, Fan.

There were speculations of Maniesh hosting the show all by himself. However, there were a few who also insisted that there'll be a duo to carry the show. Well, the air around it has been cleared and it's the pairing of Walsucha and Maniesh for Nach Baliye 9. Dressed in a shimmery pink dress, she left everyone stunned as she made her entry on the stage.



Waluscha De Sousa with Maniesh Paul on the stage of Nach Baliye 9. This picture was shared by the show's representatives.

When Waluscha was asked about it, she said, "Extremely excited and humbled to begin this new journey with the Star family on one of their most successful shows Nach Baliye 9. Can't wait to see how this season unfolds. I hope that the audience welcomes' me with open arms and I live up to their expectations. Co-hosting with a mega talent like Maniesh Paul is an absolute privilege. I'm grateful for this wonderful opportunity."

Nach Baliye 9 has a unique concept this time with five ex-couples and five current couples dancing to each other's tunes. The show is being produced by Salman Khan and it's his involvement in this show that has upped the oomph factor. Nach Baliye 9 airs every Saturday and Sunday, 8 PM on Star Plus and is already a hit amongst the audience.

