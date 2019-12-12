Wankhede diary: Daughter Samaira is Rohit Sharma's perfect tonic

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Generally, a cricketer is often asked what he had for breakfast after a breathtaking performance, but if it's Rohit Sharma, the reason has to be his daughter Samaira.

Just before coming out to bat against West Indies in the T20I series decider at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was seen making cute gestures towards his daughter, Samaira, who was seated with mum Ritika in the corporate box, adjacent to the dressing room. Samaira will turn one on December 30. Having had a rather subdued T20I series so far against the Windies (8 and 15 in the first two matches), the home stage was set for Rohit to explode when it mattered the most.

And Samaira was perhaps the perfect tonic that Rohit needed as he went on to take the WI bowlers to the cleaners with during his 34-ball 71. During the World Cup in England, where Rohit hit a record five centuries, he had credited his new-born daughter for putting him in a "good space". He seemed to be in that same space on Wednesday as well.

Intruder at India's practice session

Intruders coming onto the pitch during matches is quite a common occurrence worldwide, but on Wednesday a fan tried to enter the ground while the Indian team were practising high catches just before the start of their T20I series decider at the Wankhede Stadium. A fan jumped over the high fencing and tried to approach the India players on the ground for selfies. Just as he was taking a selfie with Ravindra Jadeja, who was waiting for his turn to catch at the boundary rope, a security official managed to get a hold of the fan and pull him back. The Indian players were seen requesting the security officials not to manhandle the fan who was later taken escorted off the ground.

Hardik Pandya cheers for Virat Kohli & Co

Hardik Pandya, who is currently recovering from back surgery, was at the Wankhede on Wednesday to cheer for his Indian teammates. The all-rounder, seated in the corporate box adjacent to the dressing room, was seen blowing a kiss towards skipper Virat Kohli as he walked back after scoring an unbeaten 29-ball 70. Kohli too acknowledged Pandya's gesture while climbing the stairs to the dressing room.

