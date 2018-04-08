Wankhede Diary: West Indians Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo high on Jersey No. 400

Pollard, who played 413 T20 games, wanted to count Saturday's IPL match as his milestone match and his franchise granted him permission to adorn No. 400. Pollard will return to jersey No. 55 for the rest of the tournament



MI's Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo of CSK sport Jersey No. 400 during Saturday's match. Pic/Suresh Karkera

West Indian cricketers Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo, who played for opposing teams – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively in IPL opener at Wankhede on Saturday, enjoyed another similarity. Both wore jerseys that had the number 400 on them.

Pollard, who played 413 T20 games, wanted to count Saturday's IPL match as his milestone match and his franchise granted him permission to adorn No. 400. Pollard will return to jersey No. 55 for the rest of the tournament. Similarly, Bravo, who wanted to celebrate his 413 victims in 375 T20 games, used a jersey with 400 on it. He too will return to his original jersey number soon.

Lewis, the first DRS victim in IPL

TRINIDAD-born Mumbai Indians opener Evin Lewis became IPL's first batsman to be given out through the Decision Review System (DRS). Lewis, who has represented the West Indies in ODI and T20, was given out leg before wicket off pacer Deepak Chahar. However, Rohit Sharma, who was at the non-striker's end, called for the DRS. But the Mumbai Indians skipper's decision to call for the review ended up in vain as the third umpire upheld the on-field umpire's LBW call and Lewis had no other option but to leave the crease.

Outgoing trouble for MI skipper

MI skipper Rohit Sharma had a tough time to connect the away going deliveries bowled by Deepak Chahar, the CSK pacer. His first three deliveries of IPL-11 tested Rohit's batting skills before he opened his account off the fourth ball with a boundary through the cover region. Chahar along with Shane Watson beat Rohit with outgoing deliveries too. Finally, Watson compelled Rohit to go for a big hit which went quite high and point fielder Ambati Rayudu made no mistake in taking the catch which sent the home team captain on his way.

Kanade thrilled to be at Wankhede

Bombay High Court-appointed Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Administrator — retired justice VM Kanade — watched Saturday's Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings match from the President's Box of the stadium with a few MCA members. "He enjoyed the first seven to eight overs of the game when MI were batting. He will soon visit the MCA with retired justice HL Gokhale," said MCA sources.

