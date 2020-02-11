Wanna go out on a date? Dress up like Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput; shop here

Rumoured lovebirds Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were snapped together while exiting a popular eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. The actors are slowly throwing caution to the wind and seems like, they are in no mood to keep their relationship under the wraps, anymore.

For the romantic dinner date, Rhea opted for a white floral short dress with grey flip flops while Sushant donned a simple-yet-stylish blue shirt and ripped jeans.

