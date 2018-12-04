Want a reason to watch Ranveer Singh - Sara Ali Khan's Simmba? We have six!

bollywood

The high-octane action sequence, slo-mos, and the dance glimpse show that Simmba is an out and out masala movie

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Simmba Trailer/YouTube

The makers of much-awaited masala film of the year Simmba released the trailer on December 3. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and this one would be Sara's second project. The budding actress already bagged the second role even before the release of her Bollywood debut - Kedarnath.

If you still haven't watched this, check out the Simmba trailer right away!

The trailer begins with Ajay Devgn's voiceover, but his cameo is the best part of the trailer. The film is in reference to Singham. Talking about the trailer, dynamite Ranveer Singh is seen sweeping away the goons with his power-packed punches and whistle-worthy dialogues, something that Rohit Shetty's films are known for.

1. Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao

The actor is all set to play the never-seen-before character in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. Doesn't this one remind us of our Bollywood's home-grown Rambo, Bajirao Singham? Well, the film does have a sequence in Ajay Devgn's cameo, which has the entire story revolving around him.

2. Sara Ali Khan looks like a breath of fresh air

The budding actress showed us all a glimpse of her impeccable acting with Abhishek Kapoor's movie trailer, Kedarnath. Though we couldn't see much of Sara Ali Khan in this one, her bold and beautiful avatar will make you go weak on your knees.

3. It's a Rohit Shetty film!

The film is directed by Rohit Shetty, so viewers, brace yourself for some badass action and stunts! The director is known to shoot some great high-octane action sequences, and all his previous movies are proof enough! The flying cars, the failing villains, and on top of everything, peppy dance numbers. From the looks of it, Simmba songs will surely leave you grooving to its beats.

4. Sonu Sood playing the bad guy reminds us of Chedi Singh

The Dabangg villain is back and how! Sonu Sood is portraying the role of a bad guy, and we can't get enough of him! As soon as he enters the screen with his on-fleek moustache, the actor is leaving all the super-villains behind.

5. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's chemistry

Its been a while we are watching Ranveer Singh romancing his off-screen lady love, and now a wife, Deepika Padukone. The duo has been sizzling the screen with their togetherness, setting some major couple goals since Raam-Leela. Now, Ranveer Singh will be seen with Sara Ali Khan for the first time, giving us all a different angle to their on-screen love.

6. Ajay Devgn's cameo

How can anyone miss out on that? This one will be a treat to all the Ajay Devgn fans out there! After Singham returns, the actor will be again in his chiselled body and a Police inspector.

Simmba is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper Produced by Karan Johar, helmed by Rohit Shetty, the flim will hit the big screens on December 28, 2018.

