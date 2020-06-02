Want a serious relationship now...

My dates never go on after the second or third meeting, and I can't seem to figure out why. I don't know if I am doing something wrong, or if I am just picking people who are finicky and have different expectations, but it is maddening because I want at least one of them to turn into a serious relationship. I don't want to go on endless dates with people who don't want to take this to the next level. Are there any tips I could use on making this happen?

There are no one-size-fits-all tips to anything, because each of us is unique and comes with a different set of likes, dislikes, and expectations from a relationship or even a date. There may be nothing wrong with how you conduct yourself on these dates, nor may there be anything wrong with the people you choose to go out with. I suggest you simply continue doing what you do, try and become more comfortable in your skin and accept who you are. The more people you meet, the easier it will be for you to get along with all kinds of people, because it takes time and effort to perfect the art of conversation. Try and acknowledge that it sometimes takes a while to find someone who is compatible with you. I hope you will also come to realize, when this eventually happens, that it was worth the wait.

A lot of my friends are getting married, and some of them have begun to make fun of me because I have shown no inclination towards getting into a steady relationship. I don't have a problem with this because it makes me happy and I don't want to settle down. At the same time, I am also afraid that my being single will ruin my friendships. How do I prevent this from happening?

If friendships end simply because you share a different set of beliefs, are they friendships worth saving?

