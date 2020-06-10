Want lessons from Federer, Serena or Nadal's tennis coaches?

Want a tennis lesson from coaches who work with Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer? Or how about from a former coach and player such as Ivan Lendl, Boris Becker or Goran Ivanisevic?

Bidding is open from Monday through June 29 for a fundraising auction organised by the ATP and ATP Coach Programme to sell private coaching lessons.

The money will be used to help tennis coaches who lost the chance to work while the tours have been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some donations will be given to a global COVID-19 relief fund.

