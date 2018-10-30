Want Lewis Hamilton to fight again next year: Sebastian Vettel

other-sports

"Three times I have had that disappointment when you realise you can't win the championship and those are not happy days. You reflect on the work that goes on. We had some chances, we used some and did not use some. In the end we were not good enough

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished second in title battle

Sebastian Vettel congratulated Lewis Hamilton and told him to come back ready for another battle next season after the Briton clinched his fifth world title on Sunday.

The four-time champion German, who finished second behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the Mexican GP, said he wanted to win another title by beating the best opposition. "I congratulated him, he drove superb all year, and he was better all year," Vettel said.

"Number five is incredible. I congratulated him, and told him to keep pushing for next year, as I need him good to fight him again. He deserves it. He did the best job this year. This is an horrible moment — you put a lot of work in. I did pay attention to maths so I knew the numbers," he added.

