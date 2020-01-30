Want more than a one-night stand...

I had a fling with a woman a few months ago. We met at a pub, chatted, and she came to my place. Since that night, I have not been able to get her out of my mind. I know her name and still have her number but haven't been able to send her a message. I know she told me explicitly that she wanted it to be a one-night thing, and I agreed. I want more though. Should I send her a message, or just forget the whole thing and respect her wishes?

If she specifically asked you not to message, you have no choice. If she doesn't have a problem with communication, why not come right out and ask if she is okay with meeting? If she chooses to consider it, you can tell her how you feel. If she doesn't, you have your answer.

My boyfriend and I broke up a few months ago because I had serious issues with his best friend. We got back together a week ago, but his friend is still around. I have asked my boyfriend to stop speaking to him, but he says that is not an option. I am afraid this will lead to us breaking up again, but he doesn't seem to get the message. What should I do?

Your boyfriend's relationship with his friend is always going to be different from what he shares with you. If you don't get along with his friend, you can always choose not to engage with him. Your boyfriend is aware of the animosity here, so he shouldn't have a problem with that arrangement. Asking him to end that relationship is unfair because this is a problem that you need to resolve with his friend. If meeting him independently and talking about your issues is an option, it would make things easier for all three of you. If that possibility doesn't exist, you may simply have to find a way to deal with this and accept his presence.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

