Want more time to arrange final year exams: Maharashtra

The state's education minister said on Monday that it wants more time to prepare for final year exams to prevent students from having to leave their homes. Most varsities, including Mumbai University, have asked for an extension of the University Grants Commission (UGC) deadline of September 30 to October 31 and beyond.

There are 20 universities in the state with collectively 8 lakh students who are to appear for their exams. Tentatively, the exams will begin in the first week of October and results expected by the second week of November.

Maharashtra's Higher And Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said on Monday that vice-chancellors (V-C) are united in their demand for the health safety of students. A committee of experts led by Mumbai V-C Dr Suhas Pednekar gave the minister a report that mentions the request for an extension.

More decisions this week

"The Maharashtra state disaster management committee is expected to meet on September 2 to consider our recommendations and write to the UGC seeking more time," said Samant, adding that the V-Cs will meet again on Wednesday morning to decide on exam schedules and patterns before the disaster management committee convenes later in the day.

The Supreme Court had allowed the UGC to consider requests for revising the exam schedule beyond September 30. Samant said the students will be given at least a month (September) to prepare and that the exam pattern won't be burdensome. "The questions will not carry more marks. We are exploring ways of allowing students to appear online from home," he said.

Uday Samant, minister of higher and technical education

Oct 31

New deadline sought by universities in the state

Sept 30

Current deadline given by the UGC

