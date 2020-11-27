Want our powers to okay expenses back: BMC corporators

The BMC has had to procure materials and medicines amid the pandemic. File pic

Although they gave the civic administration the rights to COVID-19 expenditures before, the standing committee members now say they want their powers back. In a heated argument during a committee meeting on Thursday, corporators across parties demanded expense reports of the past month from the administration.

The standing committee meeting is held every week and permission from the committee is necessary for every proposal that includes expenses. The meetings resumed four weeks ago amid the pandemic, and the committee hasn't received information on expenditure on materials and medicines for COVID patients, members claimed.

During the lockdown, the Central Purchase Department gave contracts without invited tenders. Objecting to the practice continuing, BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde, said, "Why are contracts still being awarded without issuing tenders even though the Standing Committee meetings resumed in October?"

Proposals which came to the committee for approval post issuing of tenders were rejected by the members. Shinde also alleged that works worth Rs 10 crore have been done without issuing tenders.

Rais Shaikh of the Samajwadi Party accused the Central Purchase Department of rampant corruption. Opposition leader Ravi Raja, BJP's Makrand Narvekar and house leader Visakha Raut also supported Shinde.

However, Additional Commissioner P Velrasu assured that expenditure details would be submitted within 15 days. He said the decision to take back powers given to the administration should be taken by the standing committee.

Four

No. of standing committee meetings that have been held after the lockdown was lifted

