Want SIT probe into audio clip as it will attract Prevention of Corruption Act, says Siddaramaiah

Referring to the alleged '50 crore bribe offer in the audio to MLAs of ruling combine, he said a judicial commission would not be adequate to probe the charge because it was a fact-finding body

Siddaramiah. Pic/AFP

Bengaluru: Dismissing charges that he was seeking to corner Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy by demanding a SIT probe into the audio clip over BJP's alleged toppling game, senior Congress leader Siddaramiah said he pitched for it, as it would attract Prevention of Corruption Act.

The former chief minister was responding to allegations levelled by the BJP MLA from Shivamogga K S Eshwarappa that Siddaramaiah wanted to 'fix' Kumaraswamy by demanding the SIT probe into the audio clip.

"I have only recommended formation of SIT. I expressed my views that it should be constituted because it attracts Prevention of Corruption Act," Siddaramaiah said. "Haven't you heard that '50 crore has been given to the Speaker? So, which panel should be formed?... it should be given to SIT. What is wrong in that?" Siddaramaiah asked.

