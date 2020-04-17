Want to ask again even if she said no

I was in love with a girl for almost two years, and eventually managed to speak to her and tell her how I felt. She said she was flattered but wasn't interested in a relationship. I asked if we could be friends, but she refused so I stopped speaking to her. It has been a year since that conversation, but I can't get her out of my mind. I know she isn't interested but feel as if I should try harder and convince her that my feelings are honourable. I know she is still single because I see her posts on Facebook and there is no mention of a boyfriend. I feel like a creep doing this, but also think I should try again. Is this a good idea?

If you feel like a creep, it's probably because you know you are being unreasonable. She has been very clear and open about how she feels, and I'm not sure what new argument you can present to change her mind a year later. Respecting her decision is the sensible thing to do, because she would have reached out to you by now if she wanted to continue that conversation. To speak to her is to risk rejection again. The choice is yours.

I began dating a married guy a few months ago. We like each other a lot, and he told me his marriage had not been working for years. I agreed to be with him because he said he was filing for divorce and wanted to be with me. Whenever I bring up that topic, he says he needs more time because things are complicated. I feel used, because he is still married, and I have no idea where our relationship is going. What should I do?

If you feel used, with no idea of where this is going, why encourage what is essentially an act of adultery? Why not wait until he is definitely single and then decide if this is someone you want to be with?

