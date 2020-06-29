Want to ask him what was sexual about scene, says Rasbhari creator Tanveer Bookwala

Swara Bhasker-starrer Rasbhari has become the subject of a social media trial ever since it dropped online on June 25. The Amazon Prime Video series, which has Bhasker play a teacher whose teenage student becomes obsessed with her, has been termed "soft porn" by a section of netizens. Things reached a crescendo when Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi took to social media to express his displeasure. "Saddened by web series Rasbhari's irresponsible content portraying a little girl child dancing provocatively in front of men drinking," he wrote.

Creator-producer Tanveer Bookwala states that Rasbhari was designed to depict the issues that women face in a patriarchal society. "Prasoon Joshi is an intelligent man. I am shocked that he is seeing the scene [in such a light]. Don't all Indian parents ask their kids to showcase their dance and singing skills when guests are at home? Only a sick mind can think of anything sexual in it. I would want to ask him what was so sexual in the scene," states Bookwala. Over the weekend, the leading lady responded to Joshi's statement on Twitter, stating that he may have misunderstood the sequence.



Prasoon Joshi

The producer is dismayed that the show is being called out for having an exploitative gaze, the very trait it hoped to subvert. "The idea behind the series was to show the hypocrisy of our culture and the problems women face. It is about giving respect and dignity to women. They are seeing the series in a different light, entirely opposite of what was intended," he rues.



Tanveer Bookwala

Bookwala believes that Bhasker, who is known to speak out against the establishment, is being singled out. "We chose her because she was apt for the role. You cannot vilify a person like this. Trolls are making sure that our IMDb ratings drop. This reeks of a game plan to attack the actor and the show."

mid-day reached out to Joshi, who remained unavailable for comment.

