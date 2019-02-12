Want to be so good that India are forced to play us, says Pakistan Cricket Board

cricket

India and Pakistan have not played a full bilateral series since 2007 owing to tense relations between the neighbouring countries

Representational Image

Pakistan has no other way than raising the standard of its game if it has to force superpower India to resume bilateral cricketing ties, feels the new PCB dispensation.

India and Pakistan have not played a full bilateral series since 2007 owing to tense relations between the neighbouring countries. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shown eagerness to resume cricketing relations but the BCCI has maintained that the Indian government calls the shots in the case.

“I think when [Pakistan become a top team] that happens, it can create a situation where India asks us to play a bilateral series,” new PCB MD Wasim Khan said in Lahore. In the absence of bilateral series, both teams have only met in ICC and Asian Cricket Council multilateral events.

