Want to be with a guy I've never met

I am madly in love with a guy I have never seen. He lives in another country and is in a relationship with someone, but we have been Facebook friends for three years and know everything about each other. He wants me to be with him and I want to as well, but my friends and family tell me I am crazy. I know he and I are meant to be together, so I am prepared to leave everything and go to him. Am I wrong for thinking this way?

There is nothing wrong with wanting to be with someone, although your family and friends do mean well and have some reasonable points that deserve some thought. If you have never met this person, doesn't it make sense to do that first, before choosing to make a life-altering decision? There is nothing wrong with planning a visit and getting to know him and finding out more about why he is in a relationship with someone else, before choosing to uproot yourself. No one says this relationship can't work, but why not take this one step at a time and meet him first? You have waited three years, so how much harm can a short trip and a meeting in real life do?

My boyfriend and I are in a long-distance relationship and I am starting to feel as if he doesn't really care about me. I am thinking of ending this, but he doesn't want me to. What should I do?

If he doesn't want you to, why don't you tell him why you feel the way you do? You can make a decision based on whether you feel loved and respected, and if you feel as if he isn't doing enough to make you feel wanted, why not ask him to do what it takes? A long-distance relationship usually requires more work because both partners have to compensate for the physical absence of each other. If he wants you, make him show it.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

