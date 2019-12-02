Want to dine with Ananya Panday? This is how you can do it!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind, has announced the launch of its sixth campaign with Ananya Panday, and one lucky fan will get the chance to go on a lunch date with her! Through this campaign, Ananya will be raising funds for the NGO Hothur Foundation. The proceeds from this campaign will be used for the medical and surgical treatment of women and children who are acid attack survivors and help empower them.

The funds raised with the help of this Fankind experience will empower children and women who are acid attack survivors. The survivors are also provided with vocational training. Additionally, the workshops they conduct across the country is aimed at motivating the survivors and helping them become independent and empowered individuals.

On the announcement of the campaign, Ananya Panday said, "The trauma that acid attack survivors go through is unimaginable. Hothur Foundation works towards improving the quality of life of these survivors through their medical and rehabilitation programs which aims at providing them with medical care and a chance at getting back on their feet with access to education, professional courses and counselling. My family and I have been supporters of this NGO for a long time now and I urge my fans to join in and support the cause so that together we can do our small bit to help give acid attack survivors a chance to get their lives back."

Every fan who donates to this experience will receive a personalised autographed certificate from Ananya, and one lucky fan participating in the campaign will get the opportunity to have lunch with her at her favourite restaurant! To participate in the campaign, fans can donate on Fankind's website to buy entries for a minimum of Rs 200 or multiples thereof.

Fankind recently announced the winner of their campaign with YouTube star Prajakta Koli and the fan will get the opportunity to play games and wrestle wearing a sumo suit with her soon! Karan Johar's campaign with Fankind is currently ongoing and one lucky fan of this campaign will get the opportunity to have a cup of coffee with the director and a tour of the swanky Dharma productions office.

The campaign with Ananya Panday goes live today, December 2, 2019. Log onto Fankind.org/Ananya to participate and raise funds for the noble cause and win yourself a lunch date with the Student of the Year!

