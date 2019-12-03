Want to get back with guy I broke up with!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I dated a guy for around six months, after which I started to lose interest. Things seemed boring and it felt as if he didn't want to spend much time with me. I told him I wasn't interested, and we agreed to end this. Soon after, I began to realise that I had been wrong about him. I thought about him a lot and began regretting my decision. It wasn't boring, because I simply hadn't given him a chance. I was the one who wasn't interested at the time. He tried his best but failed to get me to do anything. I want to get back with him, but don't know how to salvage this awkward situation. I don't even know if he will take me seriously, so I can't think of a way to fix this. What should I do?

You can start by telling him exactly what you just sent to me. Talk about how you were wrong and ask for another chance. If he doesn't take you seriously, that is his prerogative. If he agrees, you know what not to do.

My marriage broke down after we had a baby, for reasons that still don't make complete sense to me. Things were okay between us while we were pregnant, but it suddenly started to change after our child arrived. My husband became withdrawn, didn't communicate much, and slowly started to feel like a different person. I now speak to him once or twice a week, and only if this is something related to our child. He is a great father but doesn't really communicate with me much. What can I do to make things the way they were before?

There are always complicated feelings involved in the birth of a child. This may have nothing to do with you, or your child, but with something your husband is struggling with. I suggest you speak to a professional and ask your husband to consider counselling as soon as possible.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates