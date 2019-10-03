Want to know about Akshay Kumar's character in Good Newwz? The details are out!

Last year, Akshay Kumar announced that he'll be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for Raj Mehta's directorial, Good Newwz, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, and produced by Karan Johar. The film highlights the issue of surrogacy but with a tinge of humour. The release date has already changed twice, from July 19 to September 6 to finally December 27.

We know what we can expect from the film but the details about the respective characters aren't out yet. However, according to a story by Mumbai Mirror, Kumar will be portraying the role of Khan's husband who's a suave car dealer in South Delhi. The couple opts for IVF to become parents seven years after their marriage. Advani and Dosanjh essay another couple also hoping to embrace parenthood.

A source close to the film informed the newspaper, "This character is stylish and rich, in a space Akshay has not explored in the recent past. There is plenty of humour and drama in Kareena and his track. Diljit and Kiara come from a more traditional Punjab backdrop, with the former a die-hard fan of a popular Punjabi rapper. It is a situational comedy revolving around these two couples with different traditional and cultural backgrounds."

Out of all the remaining films that are about to come out in 2019, this is the one film we are most excited about. On the work front, Kumar will have another busy year in 2020 with as many as four releases, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey. Khan will gear up for Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha. Advani seems to be basking in the glory of the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh and will be seen in Shershaah, Netflix's Guilty, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Laxmmi Bomb and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

