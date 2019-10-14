Want to know how much Kapil Sharma charges for The Kapil Sharma Show? Get ready to be blown away!

Kapil Sharma truly has had a roller-coaster ride and an unpredictable career. He started his journey on the stage with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 and went on to do Comedy Circus for over six years thereafter. It was in 2013 that he became a national hysteria and his show, Comedy Nights With Kapil, became a rage, surpassing Salman Khan's Bigg Boss and Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati on the TRP charts.

His legacy continued with his new show, The Kapil Sharma Show, and then in 2017, there was a major slump that threatened to derail his career. However, the ace comedian is now back on track and so is his show. Pinkvilla reports it's currently on the sixth spot on the TRP charts with an average viewership of 2.3. But do you know how much does he charge for one episode? The amount may leave you shocked!

Udit Narayan, one of Hindi Cinema's most popular and celebrated singers, was the recent guest on his show and keeping the format of the same in mind began pulling the host's leg. In a rather fun chat, he revealed to the world Kapil charges over Rs 1 crore per episode. Have a look at the promo right here:

Given the massive popularity his show has seen over the last few years, the fee doesn't come across as a surprise. There's hardly any celebrity that hasn't promoted his or her films on his show, knowing the reach it has. Even ace cricketers have graced his couch and relived their unforgettable memories.

