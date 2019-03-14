Want to know Taimur's nanny's salary? Hear it from Kareena Kapoor Khan

television

Taimur Ali Khan's nanny's salary has always been in question. In a chat show with Arbaaz Khan, actress-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed the answer to this question

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan with his nanny. Pictures: Yogen Shah

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan is the one the most-liked star kids on social media. The little one has several dedicated fan clubs on Instagram. Taimur is always spotted with his nanny while going to his playschool, horse-riding or while just playing in his balcony. Not just the little Nawab but his nanny too has dedicated fan clubs on her possible name Savitri, with the user handle, taimurs_nanny.

While we have seen enough of her with Chhote Nawab, has one ever wondered how much does she get paid to take care of Taimur Ali Khan? The social media has always been abuzz with this question. Now, Kareena Kapoor herself has addressed this 'national' question. The actress appeared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch, which is about answering to the mean tweets thrown at the celebrities on social media.

A user, on social media, stated that Taimur's nanny is paid more than the bureaucrats. To which, Bebo gave an apt reply. She said, "How do they know that? This question should be addressed by a ministry." Further, she added, "There is no price for anything as long as your child is happy and safe. There is no price for that." She was also asked to act her age and used the term "aunty" to address her. To which, Kareena said, "I think age is just a number. I'm young at heart."

Apparently, mommy Kareena Kapoor and family found this trustworthy nanny through a high-profile agency in Juhu that recruits domestic help for celebrities. The report also says that a thorough check of the staff's background is done. From medical to financial history, everything is scanned through. Police verification of all their documents is done by the agency so that there is no stress on the parents.

