Want to know what Sharmila Tagore likes and dislikes about daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been acting in films for over two decades now and has discovered another penchant and that's hosting. As you all know, Khan is officially an interviewer as well and hosts her own show, What Women Want. She has interviewed almost everyone from Bollywood, which also includes hubby Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan.

And now, the latest guest to grace her show was her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore. And it was a very candid and entertaining conversation. On the show, Tagore went on to spill the beans on what she likes and dislikes about her daughter-in-law. Talking about what she likes, she said, "I like your consistency. I like the way you keep in touch because I know that if I sent you a message, you will invariably answer. Saif would, not Soha. Soha most certainly won't reply. I mean, she will take time, but you will reply."

She added, "I have seen you when Tiger was in the hospital and how you didn't draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say."

And what about things she can improve on? The veteran star said, "I just wish you would stay this way because your temperament is such. I have seen you work with your staff… Some of us get very tense and make it difficult for others around us. You don't do that; you are intuitive. So I just wish you will stay like this and not get uptight about anything."

Well, both the actresses are grace and poise personified and here's hoping we can see them in a film together.

