Want to know who Malaika Arora shares her deepest secrets with?

Malaika Arora, who is celebrating her 46th birthday on Wednesday, October 23, is all about friendship goals.
It is often said that a true friend is someone who will always listen to you and keep your secrets. Trust is one of the basic pillars of friendship. Your friend is your soul mate and they know you inside out.
Malaika Arora, who is celebrating her 46th birthday on Wednesday, is all about friendship goals. The model-actor shares a good rapport with almost everyone in the entertainment industry. She is often spotted hanging out with her best pals, which include her sister Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Farah Khan, Gauri Khan, Delnaz Daruwala, Preeta Sukhtankar, Pressy Pandarinathan, Vahbiz Mehta, Aditi Govitrikar and most recently Arjun Kapoor, with whom she is said to be in a relationship.
One such close friend of Malaika is Vahbiz Mehta. Their friendship goes back 20 years when she was a model and Vahbiz was a backstage manager. The girls shared a room together during their travelling assignments, and that's when their bond grew stronger. Since then, the duo has travelled the world together and shared lots of sweet memories.
And just like any other friendship, both girls also share their deepest secrets with each other. The duo spilled the beans in an exclusive interview with mid-day. Vahbiz said, "Ours [Me and Malaika] is an evolving friendship. We share everything. Last Sunday, I told her something important [about my life]. We have shared darker and deeper stuff over time. We are each other's retirement plan. The ultimate security blanket is not your husband, not even your children. It's your friend."
The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl also echoed the same sentiments. She said, "Vahbiz is not just my 4 am friend. She is the all-time, anytime friend. She is the keeper of my secrets, sounding board, and voice of reason. You always have one friend for one kind of need, but she is all-encompassing. With her, I have no filters. She has seen me through the highs and lows, and in the business we are in, it's important to stay grounded, which she is."
Isn't their bond heartwarming?
Born on October 23, 1973, Malaika Arora is inarguably the fittest mommy in Bollywood. She was born in Chembur, Mumbai. Her parents divorced when she was 11-years-old. While Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp is Malayalee, her father Anil Arora, who hails from the village Fazilka near the Indian border, is of Punjabi origin. Malaika, who turned 46 this year, has truly maxed that enviable figure for years. (All pictures/Malaika Arora's official Instagram account)
Talking about her younger days, Malaika Arora studied in Swami Vivekanand School, Chembur. She is also an alumnus of Thane's Holy Cross High School where she studied till Std IX. She later attended Jai Hind College in Churchgate, Mumbai.
Malaika Arora stayed in Borla Society opposite Basant Talkies in Chembur before embarking for a modelling career.
Malaika Arora started her TV career as a VJ on MTV. After which, she started modelling and went on to bag many television commercials. She was later seen in the video for the music album 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha' but gained popularity for being a part of the item number 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in 'Dil Se' opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
In 2010, Malaika Arora sizzled the item song 'Munni Badnaam Hui' from the film 'Dabangg' which became very popular with viewers. The sensuous actress set a world record of sorts in 2011 when 1,235 participants performed the song 'Munni Badnaam Hui'.
Malaika Arora was one of the judges on the dance reality show Nach Baliye's Season one and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also became a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent and India's Next Top Model.
Talking about her fitness, Malaika Arora doesn't propagate fad diets. One thing she is clear about is that people must eat healthy meals, and exercise. You'll never see Malaika on a crash diet, or following trends merely because they are popular in the West. She believes in having three wholesome meals a day — breakfast, lunch and dinner. And that's about it.
Malaika Arora self-admitted that she grew up in a South Indian household, and consumed rice generously. She still has ghee every day. But, you'll never see her binge-eating. She is very particular about her meals, and always eats on time. In fact, Malaika doesn't eat after 7.30 pm.
Malaika Arora is not someone who goes crazy over burgers and pizza. She is more of a home-cooked food loving person. Malaika had revealed that even while growing up, she would never eat junk food. Eventually, it did not become part of her meal plan. Though she's not been crazy about sweets, she makes sure she does not deprive her body of it.
Talking about her exercise routine, Malaika Arora loves to participate in a mix of fitness activities. She heads to the gym because she likes weight-training and functional exercises. However, what really changed her was yoga. Malla started practising it to heal a hamstring injury. But, yoga helped her internally, externally and holistically. Yoga changed the actress' mood, thought process, mental and emotional state.
Malaika Arora usually trains six times a week, but, even if she doesn't make it to a class, she practises yoga at home for 30 minutes - which includes breathing and stretching, and perform Surya Namaskars. Malaika begins her day with a headstand. Even if she is in a rush, Malaika makes sure to practise yoga for 20 minutes.
Malaika Arora also trains in weight and practises pilates twice a week. When weight training, she concentrates on either the lower or upper half in one session.
Talking about her personal life, Malaika Arora married Arbaaz Khan in 1998. Both met during the shoot for a coffee ad. The couple has a son named Arhaan who was born in 2002. Though, unfortunately, Malaika and Arbaaz announced their separation in 2016.
Malaika Arora had revealed that she has instilled the importance of a healthy lifestyle in her son Arhaan Khan. She encourages her son to take up a sport instead of sitting at home and playing video games. As Arhaan has seen that his mother is health-conscious, he too has adopted that lifestyle.
Here's a look at Malaika Arora's pictures on social media that prove she ageing like a wine:
Malaika captioned this image: Sometimes, all you need to do is, change your view. If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at CHANGE. - Dr Wayne Dyer. Hello universe! Hello new day! Hello, new week!
"It's thrilling to be associated with Reebok's thought-provoking campaign 'It's Not A Man's world.' Let's celebrate strong women who are fearless and acknowledge their work and individuality in every aspect of life," Malaika's caption to this image!
Malaika looks stunning in this monokini. She wrote alongside: #malaikasmondaymotivation ..... find ur happy place n cherish it ....
Hey Malaika! "What you looking at?"
"Practise makes perfect"..... am still a work in progress.. starting this week with some stretches, bends, yoga, repeat..... - Malaika captioned this image on Instagram.
"Breathe. Stretch. Hydrate. Nothing works better than coconut water post your workout to stay fit and hydrated," captioned Malaika to this image.
Malaika captioned this image: Being happy is a choice .n I choose to be happy ..... also I think happiness looks good on me...... so keep ur opinions n ur negativity to urself n spare me ur crap #notinterested #toobusybeinghappy #notimefornegativity
"A perfect way to begin my day .... jus dive in," wrote Malaika alongside this picture on Instagram.
"Soaking it all in! Pure bliss," captioned Malaika!
"Laughs n smiles n love all around ..... thank u @preetasukhtankar for these crazy pics... to good old girlie time #mygurls," wrote Malaika, alongside this candid picture.
We wish the stunning beauty a very happy birthday! May you always shine bright and keep inspiring us.
Bollywood's resident style diva Malaika Arora turns a year older on October 23. These photos are proof why the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl is still rocking it at 46.
