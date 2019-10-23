Want to know who Malaika Arora shares her deepest secrets with?

It is often said that a true friend is someone who will always listen to you and keep your secrets. Trust is one of the basic pillars of friendship. Your friend is your soul mate and they know you inside out.

Malaika Arora, who is celebrating her 46th birthday on Wednesday, is all about friendship goals. The model-actor shares a good rapport with almost everyone in the entertainment industry. She is often spotted hanging out with her best pals, which include her sister Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Farah Khan, Gauri Khan, Delnaz Daruwala, Preeta Sukhtankar, Pressy Pandarinathan, Vahbiz Mehta, Aditi Govitrikar and most recently Arjun Kapoor, with whom she is said to be in a relationship.

One such close friend of Malaika is Vahbiz Mehta. Their friendship goes back 20 years when she was a model and Vahbiz was a backstage manager. The girls shared a room together during their travelling assignments, and that's when their bond grew stronger. Since then, the duo has travelled the world together and shared lots of sweet memories.

And just like any other friendship, both girls also share their deepest secrets with each other. The duo spilled the beans in an exclusive interview with mid-day. Vahbiz said, "Ours [Me and Malaika] is an evolving friendship. We share everything. Last Sunday, I told her something important [about my life]. We have shared darker and deeper stuff over time. We are each other's retirement plan. The ultimate security blanket is not your husband, not even your children. It's your friend."

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl also echoed the same sentiments. She said, "Vahbiz is not just my 4 am friend. She is the all-time, anytime friend. She is the keeper of my secrets, sounding board, and voice of reason. You always have one friend for one kind of need, but she is all-encompassing. With her, I have no filters. She has seen me through the highs and lows, and in the business we are in, it's important to stay grounded, which she is."

Isn't their bond heartwarming?

