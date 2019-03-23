Want to make women feel confident: Zendaya

hollywood

Zendaya. Pic/Instagram account

Actress Zendaya says her Spring 2019 TommyXZendaya collection was created to make "every woman feel confident".

In an interview to Marie Claire magazine, Zendaya explained that her fashion clothing - which is available from size 4 to 24 and features silhouettes and rainbow stripes, was for all the women in her family to enjoy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "For me, it was about finding something that resonates with my fashion soul, which is this era (the 70's), a period I've always been obsessed with.

"That (A curve size range) was super important. If all the women in my family can't enjoy it, what's the point? It's about diversity and inclusion. I want every woman to feel confident , like they can go out and get something for themselves."

