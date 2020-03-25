Want to make your Gudi Padwa happier? Here's a list of 5 Marathi shows

Celebrating Gudi Padwa with all its traditions and festivities is a mark of a true Maharashtrian. People wait for this day to give thanks and begin a New Year, surrounded by friends and families. But social distancing is the need of the hour and while its tough – your favorite entertainment app – MX Player continues to bring you happiness in a small way by offering viewers a large library of premium content, for FREE.

Here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge-watch with your loved ones on the auspicious occasion.

1. Aani Kay Hava1 and 2 –The first time you cook together, the first festival you celebrate as a couple, your first major fight, the down payment for your first car and the joy of buying your first house - Season 1 of this slice of life series explored the magical firsts in the life of Jui (Priya Bapat) and Saket (Umesh Kamat). Season 2 of this lighthearted series explores what comes next in the life of this married couple and witnesses how the couple's bond strengthens over time. Directed by Varun Narvekar, this show helps you find happiness in small events of your life

2. Samantar – Samantar traces the journey of Kumar Mahajan, whose life changes when he hears that a man called Sudarshan Chakrapani's past will be his future. Playing the role of Kumar Mahajan, 'Samantar' sees Marathi superstar Swwapnil Joshi make his digital debut with this thriller as a common man at a juncture where absolutely nothing is going right. He can't meet his family's needs, he is fired from his job and even the smallest things seem to be going astray. The beautiful Tejaswini Pandit essays the role of his wife and the 9 episodic series is directed by Satish Rajwade

3. Pandu –This series depicts the life of Mumbai police. The day-to-day situations that they go through, the problems that they face and the complexities of their job. This series will take you on a roller-coaster ride of realization and comedy. The series stars Suhas Sirsat, Deepak Shirke, and Trupti Khamkar in pivotal roles

4. Once a Year – A series that traces the journey of a couple who are college lovers and the ups and downs they go through. The series highlights their journey as a couple over a period of six years. The cast includes Nipun Dharmadhikari and Mrinmayee Godbole, in the lead roles

5. Famously Filmfare Marathi – Bringing out a regional version of the highly acclaimed show Famously Filmfare, MX Player came out with the regional versions of it and introduced Famously Filmfare Marathi. A celebrity chat show series that gets the candid side of your favorite celebrity. The show dives deep into the lives of famous celebrities, reveals many unknown facts about the stars and gives away much more gossip. The show is hosted by Amruta Khanvilkar and sees great A-Lister celebrities come on board as guests

