'Want to marry woman with 4 kids'

I have been in a relationship with a divorcee who has had four children with another man. She had to quit the marriage after 10 years, although they were never legally married, due to neglect and repeated infidelity from her husband. My family has rejected her because of this situation, but I love her just as she is. I am willing to marry her, but I still need advice. Please help.

— DC

This is something only you and the woman you love can decide, given that your decision may involve being able to live without your family's approval. There are legal issues involved, so speaking to a lawyer may help in some way. If you think you are strong enough to manage, and she is okay with not having any kind of support from your relatives, there is no reason why the two of you can't pull this off. It is important to be realistic about your expectations though, and think about all aspects of what the two of you will have to deal with if you go ahead and decide to marry.

I went out a few times with this girl whom I came into contact with using a dating app. She said she liked me, and, after the third date, we had sex. I assumed she wanted a relationship with me but, since that night, she doesn't even respond to my messages. I don't know if I did something wrong, or if I was awful in bed, but I thought we had something. I don't know how to fix this. How will I know what went wrong if she doesn't talk to me? What should I do?

If she isn't in touch anymore, it's obvious she isn't interested. It may have nothing to do with how good or bad you were in bed. If she wanted to tell you what you did wrong, she would have by now. I suggest you treat it as a casual affair and move on, because it seems as if she has.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

