Want to move to get away from ex

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/ Uday Mohite

A relationship I was in for three years recently ended, and I have been struggling to move on. My ex still lives in my locality, so even little things like seeing him at the market is hard for me. I am considering moving to another city until I can get over this. Am I overreacting?

I wouldn't call it overreacting, because no one can dictate how you should feel about this. Having said that, I would point out that getting over someone takes time and doesn't always have to do with physical distance. Escaping to another city may seem like a great idea but won't necessarily help you move on any faster. If you are relocating, I would suggest you do it for reasons that make better sense, in terms of how it can add value to your life in some way. Moving comes with its own set of challenges, so think about what you are giving up. Visiting this plan a month or two down the line may be sensible, after you have given yourself a little more time to adjust to this change in your relationship status. Leaving home isn't always a solution.

I have fantasies I would like to act out but am afraid of discussing them with my girlfriend because she is prudish about sex and may find them horrifying. How do I get her to start being a little more adventurous in bed?

Why can't you give her time to get more comfortable with you physically? Describing her as prudish simply ignores the fact that she isn't on the same page as you are, sexually. It takes people time to arrive at that level of comfort, so I suggest you try a bit of patience and understanding. If she isn't okay with your fantasies, why not start by asking her what she likes instead? Give her a chance to drive this for a change and try doing what gives her some pleasure. In time, she will start to accept your needs too.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email your questions to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates