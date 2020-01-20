Want to propose to girl older than me...

I met a girl using a dating app and found out that she is 2 years older than I am. We met and have been chatting for over a month. I think we like each other and am wondering if I should propose to her. What do you suggest?— Sachin J

Meeting new people using dating apps is great, irrespective of how old they are. What matters is the connection you have with each other, and whether the two of you believe you have something to share. I can't comment on whether you should propose to her or not, simply because the two of you alone are qualified to make that decision based on your current relationship. The sensible thing to do would be to meet a few more times, because people reveal themselves slowly, and chatting online is never the same as an interaction face to face. Meet her a few more times and then tell her what's on your mind.

A friend of mine recently started chatting with me daily. He eventually confessed his feelings for me, and I rejected him respectfully. I asked if we could continue being friends, but he isn't as interested in talking to me now. He blames himself for thinking about me this way. How can I make the conversation less awkward, the way it used to be?— Nidhi B

The awkwardness is normal, so I hope you aren't blaming yourself for why he feels this way. The two of you were honest with each other, which is all that matters. I suggest you behave the way you always have, with the same amount of friendliness. Give him time to get used to this rejection. Things will get better when he starts to understand your relationship with him hasn't changed. It is then up to him to accept that friendship or reject it.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates