Want to restore Italy's pride, says new manager Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini is aiming to restore pride to Italy's national team as he targets a return to the world's elite. Mancini, 53, has signed a two-year contract to coach the Azzurri



Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini is aiming to restore pride to Italy's national team as he targets a return to the world's elite. Mancini, 53, has signed a two-year contract to coach the Azzurri.

At his introductory press conference, Mancini said his goal was to restore Italy's fortunes. "To coach the national team is a reason to be proud. It's a difficult time and there's a lot to do. I want to bring Italy back to where we belong in Europe and in the world."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever