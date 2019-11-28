Want to see the madness behind Dabangg- The Tour Reloaded? Jacqueline Fernandez is here to help you out!

Dabangg - The Tour Reloaded helluva experience for fans across India and abroad. Jacqueline Fernandez has been making the fans groove on her chartbuster songs through the Dabangg show, giving the fans insights to what all goes to put the show the actress shares across with her new vlog.

The Dabangg Tour video gives fans insights from press conferences, tech rehearsals and more. During the rehearsals, little fans of the actress came to see her and got a chance to meet her.

In the vlog, Jacqueline shares just how much goes into putting up a show from the minute details like costumes, makeup, and accessories and tech rehearsals to gearing up for the show. The arena was jam-packed with hardly any space left, Jacqueline began the show with three performances. The first one was a solo with no gap in between, the next performance with Salman Khan followed by one with the whole team. Take a look at the video right here:

The outfits which the actress donned looked absolutely gorgeous in pink shimmer, golden and white. Fans went crazy when they first saw the glimpses of Jacqueline at the show. Though the actress has done tons of shows and events like these in the past the enormous crowd made her kind of nervous before she went on to the stage.

Ever since the actress started her Youtube channel, she has been treating fans with glimpses into her life and also shares positivity through her exceptional reach. Jacqueline is one of the most influential actresses and is loved by fans all across the globe. She recently turned into a host for international pop sensation Katy Perry on her first-ever visit to India.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in Netflix Original, titled Mrs. Serial Killer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates