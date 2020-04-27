'Want to spy on my cheating boyfriend'

I have been doubting my boyfriend for a while now, because I think he is cheating on me with a colleague of his and may even be dating her. I have no proof, but I want to find out more without making him suspicious. I have considered creating a fake Facebook profile and adding him as a friend, so I can start flirting with him and see if he admits to being in a relationship. Is this a good idea? I am afraid of how he will react if he finds out. I know this is a problem, but I want to resolve it quickly because it is affecting me.

It is troubling that you feel the need to entrap your boyfriend with a fake profile, because it displays a fundamental lack of trust or communication. If you don't trust him to be faithful, there needs to be a change in how the two of you think about the state of this relationship. The problem with communication also becomes obvious when you are compelled to go through such lengths rather than simply tell him how you feel and why you feel that way. I suggest you think about where you stand and what this means for your future together. Also, if you have no proof, has he given you substantial reasons for doubting his fidelity? I suggest you evaluate those signs too, if possible.

My ex-girlfriend recently joined my organisation and I have been dreading going to work because I don't know how to manage with her around. I want to keep things professional, but don't know if she will let me. Please help.

You are both adults and, presumably, both share the need to respect boundaries at the office. If this bothers you, why not tell her that you hope to be able to function without allowing your past or your personal life to interfere with work? She may have the exact same wish.

