Want to win every race, says F1 champ Lewis Hamilton

Our car's true pace is 100 and we're pulling out 102. But we are not being cocky or over-confident. We are being diligent and working hard. In my mind, I need to win every race. I want to win every race, Hamilton concluded

Lewis Hamilton will enter the F1 season climax "with all guns locked and loaded" after vowing to seal the championship in style by winning every race. Following a dominant victory on Sunday, Hamilton arrived at Mercedes' hospitality suite in the Singapore paddock with his face glued to his iPhone.

Following a moment of silence, the 33-year-old revealed he had received a message of congratulations from the Hollywood actor, Samuel L. Jackson. "That's pretty cool," he laughed. "It never gets old." Only hours earlier, Hamilton had taken a major step towards a fifth championship after moving 40 points clear of Sebastian Vettel with just 150 left.

A Ferrari strategy gamble cost Vettel one position and three points, and although Hamilton resisted to admit he is in the form of his life — after winning four of the last five rounds — he did say that he was going beyond in a Mercedes car inferior to Vettel's Ferrari machinery.

"There is a lot of pressure on us as drivers. Small percentages make the difference and if you get those wrong, it has bigger ramifications. We are over-delivering. Our car's true pace is 100 and we're pulling out 102. But we are not being cocky or over-confident. We are being diligent and working hard. In my mind, I need to win every race. I want to win every race. That is the goal. Who knows what will happen, but I can assure you we will arrive at the next six races with all guns locked and loaded."

