Want to win more trophies with Pep Guardiola: Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne has been one of the standout players in City's superb Premier League campaign but Guardiola, their inspirational manager, was the mastermind



Kevin De Bruyne hopes to win many more titles with Manchester City and Pep Guardiola. De Bruyne has been one of the standout players in City's superb Premier League campaign but Guardiola, their inspirational manager, was the mastermind. City were confirmed champions on Sunday.

The club's top priority this summer will undoubtedly be securing the services of Guardiola, who also oversaw League Cup success in February, for longer than the one year remaining on his contract. De Bruyne said: "Everyone knows he's one of the best coaches in the world. To achieve what he has achieved in the game is special and to be part of a group of players led by him can only help us to keep developing.



"He came in two years ago and changed the way we play. That obviously takes time to adapt to but we've developed together and this season is a reward for all that work. "What we want to do now is continue playing the way we have this season and become even stronger. He's a big part of that and hopefully these can be his first trophies of many here at City."

De Bruyne believes the current squad is well placed to build on this season's achievements. The Belgium playmaker said: "It's no coincidence that the type of players brought in over the last year or two have all been of a similar age and we will look to build as a group together. The feeling amongst the squad is great."

