Wanted criminal and two associates arrested, later shot

crime

Kurban who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrested near Jalalabad police outpost on Tuesday, SP Ajay Kumar Pandey said.

Representational image

Uttar Pradesh: A wanted criminal and two of his associates were arrested following an encounter between the accused and security forces in Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

Kurban sustained bullet injuries in the encounter, he said, adding his two associates Jabbar and Brijender were also held.

The officer said Kurban was wanted in 23 cases of loot and murder. his two gang members Jabbar and Brijender were also arrested.

Constable Naresh Kumar was also injured in the exchange of fire between the police and the accused, he added.

In a similar incident, a police constable and a notorious criminal died during an encounter in Amroha on Sunday, a senior UP government official said. The incident took place in Indrapur village which comes under the jurisdiction of Bachhraaun police station. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of the constable and Rs 10 lakh for his parents as well.

