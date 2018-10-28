Wanted criminal arrested after encounter with police

crime

Representational Image

A wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested following an encounter with police near Lachuiya dam, an official said Sunday.

The encounter took place on Saturday night when Dharmendra Singh alias Suraj Singh (35) was surrounded by a police team, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

Dharmendra and constable Naseer sustained bullet injuries in the encounter. Both of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

The SP said the accused was wanted in connection with a number of cases of loot and dacoity in Gonda and Faizabad.

In another similar incident in last week a criminal who has several cases registered against him and his aide were injured in an encounter with Navi Mumbai police in neighbouring Raigad district, a senior official said.

Bullets fired by Faiyaz Khalid Shaikh, a history-sheeter, hit two police officers who escaped unhurt as they were wearing bulletproof jackets, police claimed. Shaikh and his two aides were arrested by police.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday at Nadhal village in Khalapur tehsil, said Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Tushar Joshi. Police were looking for Shaikh for the last few months and he was spotted at Kahanvade toll plaza in Virar in neighbouring Palghar district on October 14, he said.

A police team tried to nab him then but he escaped after opening fire on them, Joshi said.

On Friday, Shaikh and his aide Haji Pir Mohammed Shaikh alias Salim allegedly committed two thefts in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai and fled in a stolen car, the official said.

A team of Navi Mumbai police raided a house in Nadhal village early Saturday morning on learning that the duo and Shaikh's another accomplice were hiding there. While trying to flee, Shaikh opened fire on police from his pistol, the DCP said.

The bullets hit two police officers who escaped injury as they were wearing bulletproof jackets, he said. Two other officials were also injured during the chase, Joshi added.

