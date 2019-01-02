Wanted criminal who carried Rs 25,000 as reward arrested in Ghaziabad

crime

The accused was wanted for several cases of robbery, murder and attempt to murder in Ghaziabad and elsewhere

Representational Picture

A criminal who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 for capture was arrested here after a gun battle with police, officials said on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said that when police asked two men on a motorcycle to stop on Tuesday night, they sped away.

When they were finally trapped, they opened fire, leading to a gunfight which left one of the criminals injured in the leg. He was arrested and identified as Nitin of Meerut. He was wanted for several cases of robbery, murder and attempt to murder in Ghaziabad and elsewhere. The other criminal escaped.

In another incident, the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has recovered Rs 60 lakh from an inter-state gang in Rajasthan and arrested one of its members for duping a trader in the state of Rs 1.2 crore, officials said Tuesday. According to a plaint filed with the crime branch here, the complainant Ravinder Kumar Gupta had been duped by one Gopal Lal and his son Gagan Lal, who posed as grain merchants and commission agents from Rajasthan in 2014.

The accused made the complainant pay around Rs 1.2 crore from his firm in instalments for the purchase of paddy, but the same was never supplied to him, Gupta alleged. After the complaint was filed, a preliminary verification was conducted and it was prima facie established that the accused persons had duped Gupta, following which a formal case was registered, officials said.

A team of Crime Branch Jammu rushed to Kota in Rajasthan and Gagan Khandwal was arrested and Rs 60 lakh was recovered from him, officials said. The arrested is on police remand and investigation in the case is in progress.

With inputs from IANS

