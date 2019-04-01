Wanted JeM terrorist Faiyaz Ahmed Lone arrested

national

Identified as Faiyaz Ahmed Lone, the terrorist was evading arrest since 2005 and was carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head

Representational image

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a wanted terrorist affiliated with Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, officials said on Monday.

Identified as Faiyaz Ahmed Lone, the terrorist was evading arrest since 2005 and was carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, Delhi Police said.

A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him.

On March 21, Delhi police had arrested Sajjad Khan, an alleged associate of Pulwama terror attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmed Khan. He was arrested from the Red Fort area on Thursday night. He was later to handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

