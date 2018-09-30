Wanted Maoist arrested in Jharkhand's Pakur district

crime

A police team led by superintendent of police Shailendra Prasad Burnwal had gone to Babban Pokhar village under Maheshpur police station in the district on Friday following a tip off

Representational picture

A wanted Maoist, who carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was arrested following an encounter with the police in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said Saturday.

A police team led by superintendent of police Shailendra Prasad Burnwal had gone to Babban Pokhar village under Maheshpur police station in the district on Friday following a tip off.

The Maoist Sunil Murmu had fired at the police team, who retaliated and cornered and arrested him. Murmu had demanded "levy" of Rs 80 lakh from a contractor setting up a school for tribals in the area and was also involved in an encounter at Dumarghati village under the same police station with a team of the force headed by Burnwal six months ago.

The Maoist had fled but his accomplice had been killed in the encounter then, Burnwal said. Several cases including murder, loot were registered against him, the SP added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever