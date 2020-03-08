'Wanted people to know what a mom goes through,' says Karisma Kapoor

It wouldn't be wrong to call Karisma Kapoor the OG Kapoor, at least for the 90s generation. Before we became fans of Bebo's Poo, we were fans of Lolo's Sexy, Sexy, Sexy Mujhe Log Bolein avatar. Her modern and sensitive portrayal of Nisha (the best friend who doesn't get the guy) in Dil Toh Pagal Hai was most endearing. So, we are naturally excited to meet Lolo, this time for her web debut, almost eight years since Dangerous Ishhq, the Vikram Bhatt movie she was last seen in.

She comes across as warm, chatting easily, occasionally saying that she had forgotten how many interviews she would have to give. But, it's clear in how she carries herself that Karisma is back in showbiz. "I honestly didn't miss it. So many people have offered me movies and web shows before, but as Kareena would say 'you are not going to do it!' I had gotten lazy and was happy in my life. But then Ekta [Kapoor], joint MD, Balaji Telefilms Ltd., came and said, 'You have to do this. I can only see you doing it'. When I heard the script, I knew I wanted people to know what I go through on a daily basis."

It could be because Alt Balaji's Mentalhood is about mothers and the challenges and joys in their life. Karisma had her first child, Samaira in 2005 and her son Kiaan was born in 2010. She has been a single mom to her kids, ever since her divorce to businessman Sanjay Kapoor was finalised in 2016. "The show is about empowering women. I wanted mothers to know they are not alone, that we are all in it together. And it's a relevant show. There are topics like bullying, gender problems, adoption, being a tiger mom, surrogacy—you or someone you know would have surely gone through this." She admits that she has taken many of her experiences from home to set. It made her think about how she would react to situations as well. "So there is a bit in the show where my character's teenage daughter is going to a party, and I dress up as a youngster to snoop on her." Would she do that in real life? "Perhaps!"

If you are wondering if she and Kareena exchange notes about babies, now that Taimur is the most popular child in the country, you are right. "Of course, Kareena and I talk about our children. Daily. We both advise each other. But the we have done that since childhood."

But since her kids are now at age 9 and 13, Kapoor decided she could spend time once again on a set. Her first day actually felt like she was at home itself, with kids and toys everywhere. Even though she hadn't missed the set life at all. "I think it was a conscious decision to be at home and be with my kids. I didn't miss being in the spotlight." It would then make sense to return to the screen in a web show, the medium of our times. "I don't think it's the medium as much as the subject. It touched me, as I am a mom. I wanted to reach out to women."

When she's not on the sets, Karisma says spending time with her children remains her best means of relaxation. "I learn so much from them. It's not just things such as social media. They'll say 'mom, don't eat this', if they have learned something new in school. It's really fun to have these kind of conversations with my children. My son has got me into football. I know all about the teams and the players now!"

The set was full of colleagues and co-actors such as Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul and Shruti Seth, many of whom were also fans. "In the beginning, I had to tell them I am also like everyone else. It's my first day too. It was very surreal. You are a mom, and you are playing a mom." As Mentalhood gets ready to hit the streaming world, Kapoor is undecided if she will make acting a habit again. "I really haven't thought about it. As Kareena said I always say no, but I said yes to this. So you never know."

How she gets it right every time

'It's a great compliment when people say I have a good style sense, especially since I have been away from movies for so long. The secret is that I dress for myself, and don't follow any trends. I don't need to continuously be styled. I wear my clothes, and it's an inherent sense of style.'— Karisma Kapoor

