Wanted: Strongmen in Khaki

The Mumbai police organised a body building competition for its staff, years after the last such contest. The competition, held at the Naigaon Police Hall, Dadar had 20 participants, of whom 10 were selected to represent Mumbai at another competition in Nashik later this month. The Indian Police Board was helped by the Greater Bombay Body Builders' Association and the Indian Body Builders' Federation to organise the contest. The Mumbai police want their team to participate in the body building competition in the All India Police Games next year. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

