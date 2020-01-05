Wanted to return fresh and hungry, says Jasprit Bumrah

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Guwahati: Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be making a comeback on the field after a four-month break due to a stress fracture, but the 26-year-old feels it wasnt a difficult period for him. The pacer said that there was 'no pain' and he utilised the time away from the game to work on his strength and conditioning. The Virat Kohli-led team will take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match rubber and Bumrah is likely to find a place in the playing XI. Speaking to bcci.tv on the long break, Bumrah said: "It was not difficult for me as I was never in pain. Not even for a single day. I took it as an opportunity to build my strength.

"I was always keeping a track on what is happening so when you are back in the team, you shouldn't be too far away." Bumrah also felt that playing all the three formats continuously affected his fitness and as a result, the break was necessary. "When you play continuously, your strength level goes down. Your fitness level can also go down a little bit. So I was looking at how to bring the strength back, how to improve upon the things I wanted to improve.

"So take some time off and return fresh. Be hungry again. So all these things were on top of my mind. I am not looking too far ahead. I wanted to take one match at a time," expressed Bumrah. The pacer meanwhile, also thanked the Indian support staff as they consistently monitores his rehabilitation work beside giving valuable inputs. "Very good inputs (from bowling coach Bharat Arun). I was always in touch with the support staff. The team management also kept on asking me what was going on and how was I progressing. Constant monitoring was going on. They asked questions like what do you want to do now that you are back from break," Bumrah said.

Bumrah also looked satisfied after his first complete training session at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Friday and said: "The intensity was very good, very high intensity, to the point where you do exactly what you wanted to do. "At the fielding session, we covered all bases, we did the high catches, we did the run-out practice. And in the nets, we did spot bowling, practised bowling yorkers. We ticked all the boxes."

