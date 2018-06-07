Waqar Younis apologises for cutting Wasim Akram's birthday cake during Ramzan

The celebration happened during the second Test match between England and Pakistan in Headlingley



Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan Cricket Team Captain and Coach Waqar Younis has apologised to fans for cutting a cake on Wasim Akram's birthday during the month of Ramzan. 'Apologise to everyone for cutting cake on Waseem Bhai's birthday yesterday. We should have respected Ramadan and the people who were fasting ????. It was a poor act on our behalf #SORRY,' he tweeted.

The celebration happened during the second Test match between England and Pakistan in Headlingley. Both Younis and Akram drew flak from fans and followers for celebrating the birthday during Ramzan.

